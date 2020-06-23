All apartments in Atlanta
331 Elizabeth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

331 Elizabeth Street

331 Elizabeth Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

331 Elizabeth Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tribecca style warehouse loft, high ceilings, exposed beams and exposed brick walls. Amazing location! Eastside trail Beltline access in Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward. Bike to work, restaurants, shops, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
331 Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 331 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 331 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
