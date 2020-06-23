331 Elizabeth Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307 Inman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tribecca style warehouse loft, high ceilings, exposed beams and exposed brick walls. Amazing location! Eastside trail Beltline access in Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward. Bike to work, restaurants, shops, and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
