All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3302 Ferncliff Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3302 Ferncliff Ct
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

3302 Ferncliff Ct

3302 Ferncliff Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3302 Ferncliff Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
three stories with a bedroom with full bath on lower level. Luxury style with beautiful molding everywhere, tray ceilings in two bedrooms, and upgraded bath & kitchen accessories. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and all have own full bath and walk-in closets. New gated, beautifully landscaped community center of Buckhead. 5-min walk to MARTA, Lenox Square Mall; 15-min. walk to Phipps Plaza, AMC, Publix, Target, LA Fitness, restaurants, etc. Located in the center of the community with easy access to mail box. Sarah Smith School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have any available units?
3302 Ferncliff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have?
Some of 3302 Ferncliff Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Ferncliff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Ferncliff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Ferncliff Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Ferncliff Ct offers parking.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have a pool?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have accessible units?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Ferncliff Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus