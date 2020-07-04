33 Lullwater Place NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3be8014090 ---- Welcome to the highly sought after Druid Hills, Lions Gate community! Sophisticated English townhome in the heart of Historic Druid Hills. Beautifully updated Kitchen w/ sleek modern black appliances, quartz counters, under-mount sink, and stylish stacked subway tile back-splash. Dine alfresco in private courtyard terrace. Upstairs rooms include over-sized Master bedroom w. sitting area plantation shutters. Excellently rated schools- only a walk to Springdale Elementary. Convenient to Emory, Va-Hi, downtown Decatur, across street from Olmstead linear parks, private patio perfect for residents who want a suburban lifestyle in the middle of the city. Close to all the trendiest neighborhoods with no lawn care, trash or exterior maintenance required! Beautiful grounds and pool area. Home comes equipped with a brand new washer/dryer, library...way too many features to list!! MUST SEE!! Priced right for an immediate move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE CONTACT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!