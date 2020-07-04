All apartments in Atlanta
33 Lullwater Place NE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:52 PM

33 Lullwater Place NE

33 Lullwater Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

33 Lullwater Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3be8014090 ---- Welcome to the highly sought after Druid Hills, Lions Gate community! Sophisticated English townhome in the heart of Historic Druid Hills. Beautifully updated Kitchen w/ sleek modern black appliances, quartz counters, under-mount sink, and stylish stacked subway tile back-splash. Dine alfresco in private courtyard terrace. Upstairs rooms include over-sized Master bedroom w. sitting area plantation shutters. Excellently rated schools- only a walk to Springdale Elementary. Convenient to Emory, Va-Hi, downtown Decatur, across street from Olmstead linear parks, private patio perfect for residents who want a suburban lifestyle in the middle of the city. Close to all the trendiest neighborhoods with no lawn care, trash or exterior maintenance required! Beautiful grounds and pool area. Home comes equipped with a brand new washer/dryer, library...way too many features to list!! MUST SEE!! Priced right for an immediate move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE CONTACT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Lullwater Place NE have any available units?
33 Lullwater Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Lullwater Place NE have?
Some of 33 Lullwater Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Lullwater Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
33 Lullwater Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Lullwater Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 33 Lullwater Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 33 Lullwater Place NE offer parking?
No, 33 Lullwater Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 33 Lullwater Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Lullwater Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Lullwater Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 33 Lullwater Place NE has a pool.
Does 33 Lullwater Place NE have accessible units?
No, 33 Lullwater Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Lullwater Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Lullwater Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.

