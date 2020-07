Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Beautiful condo in the heart of Buckhead! Secure building! Move-in today! Spacious floorplan. The large two bedroom condo. Large great room. The kitchen features granite, dark maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. Washer & Dryer provided! 1 storage cage. 2 assigned parking spaces and there's outside guest parking that's on a first come bases. Less than 1 block to Marta & Lenox Mall. Club room, fitness, and pool. Pets under 20 lbs only.