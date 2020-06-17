3233 Andrews Court NW

Amenities
Luxury at it's finest.Includes furniture, TV's, all utilities(with a cap),weekly landscaping, weekly pool service & weekly maid service.Beautiful culdesac lot across from Cherokee Town Club.Amazing walkout resort style backyard w/ putting green, pool & spa, fountain, gorgeous covered cabanas & fireplace.Great entertaining floorpln w/ spacious rms & high ceilings.Elevator to all 3 levels.Master on main w/tray ceiling, frpl & separate his & her bathrms/closets.Insane terrace level w/ media rm, wine cellar, library w/ frpl, beverage bar, bdrm/full bath. See above video