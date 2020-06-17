All apartments in Atlanta
3233 Andrews Court NW
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:12 AM

3233 Andrews Court NW

3233 Andrews Court Northwest · (404) 271-4645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3233 Andrews Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 7215 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury at it's finest.Includes furniture, TV's, all utilities(with a cap),weekly landscaping, weekly pool service & weekly maid service.Beautiful culdesac lot across from Cherokee Town Club.Amazing walkout resort style backyard w/ putting green, pool & spa, fountain, gorgeous covered cabanas & fireplace.Great entertaining floorpln w/ spacious rms & high ceilings.Elevator to all 3 levels.Master on main w/tray ceiling, frpl & separate his & her bathrms/closets.Insane terrace level w/ media rm, wine cellar, library w/ frpl, beverage bar, bdrm/full bath. See above video

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Andrews Court NW have any available units?
3233 Andrews Court NW has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 Andrews Court NW have?
Some of 3233 Andrews Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Andrews Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Andrews Court NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Andrews Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Andrews Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3233 Andrews Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Andrews Court NW does offer parking.
Does 3233 Andrews Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 Andrews Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Andrews Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 3233 Andrews Court NW has a pool.
Does 3233 Andrews Court NW have accessible units?
No, 3233 Andrews Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Andrews Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Andrews Court NW has units with dishwashers.
