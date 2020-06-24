3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4

Amenities

Awesome opportunity to live in an intimate enclave of condo homes tucked away just enough, yet walking distance to all the dining, shopping, and entertainment the Buckhead lifestyle has to offer! This end unit, 2 bedroom condo offers hardwood floors, new classic subway tile in shower surround, and fresh paint throughout to complement any decor. Washer/dryer included , and separate exterior storage. Assigned parking space conveniently located in front of condo. All in one of Atlanta's most coveted communities.