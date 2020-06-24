All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4

3202 Mathieson Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3202 Mathieson Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome opportunity to live in an intimate enclave of condo homes tucked away just enough, yet walking distance to all the dining, shopping, and entertainment the Buckhead lifestyle has to offer! This end unit, 2 bedroom condo offers hardwood floors, new classic subway tile in shower surround, and fresh paint throughout to complement any decor. Washer/dryer included , and separate exterior storage. Assigned parking space conveniently located in front of condo. All in one of Atlanta's most coveted communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 have any available units?
3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 offers parking.
Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 have a pool?
No, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 have accessible units?
No, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3202 Mathieson Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus