Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

3201 Lenox Road North East

3201 Lenox Road · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
***$250 off move-in with a lease signed by 6.18*** This updated home is located in The Saint James mid-rise luxury Condominium. Located in a secure, gate community minutes away from great restaurants, shopping and public transportation. The home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout common areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Separate dining area leads into the spacious living room which has built-in bookcases and a cozy, gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom that has been updated with granite countertops and a separate, updated secondary bathroom. Through the french doors, you will find a secondary bedroom, office or media room. Additional full bathroom has been completely renovated as well! Have a night out on the town or stay at home and enjoy one of the many amenities that the building offers such as a pool, dog walk, fitness center or grill area. *Pets welcome under 50lbs* 2 assigned, covered parking spots and washer/dryer included! Don't let this one get away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Lenox Road North East have any available units?
3201 Lenox Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Lenox Road North East have?
Some of 3201 Lenox Road North East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Lenox Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Lenox Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Lenox Road North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Lenox Road North East is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Lenox Road North East offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Lenox Road North East offers parking.
Does 3201 Lenox Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Lenox Road North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Lenox Road North East have a pool?
Yes, 3201 Lenox Road North East has a pool.
Does 3201 Lenox Road North East have accessible units?
No, 3201 Lenox Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Lenox Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Lenox Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.

