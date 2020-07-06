3201 Lenox Road North East

Amenities

***$250 off move-in with a lease signed by 6.18*** This updated home is located in The Saint James mid-rise luxury Condominium. Located in a secure, gate community minutes away from great restaurants, shopping and public transportation. The home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout common areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Separate dining area leads into the spacious living room which has built-in bookcases and a cozy, gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom that has been updated with granite countertops and a separate, updated secondary bathroom. Through the french doors, you will find a secondary bedroom, office or media room. Additional full bathroom has been completely renovated as well! Have a night out on the town or stay at home and enjoy one of the many amenities that the building offers such as a pool, dog walk, fitness center or grill area. *Pets welcome under 50lbs* 2 assigned, covered parking spots and washer/dryer included! Don't let this one get away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.