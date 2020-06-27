32 Bowen Avenue SE

Amenities

Lucky you to have found this charming home right off the belt line in the sought after South Atlanta neighborhood district! Hurry because it won't be on the market for long! This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The open floor plan makes it so easy to entertain your Guest while whipping up a dish. Both bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company.