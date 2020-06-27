All apartments in Atlanta
32 Bowen Avenue SE

32 Bowen Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

32 Bowen Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lucky you to have found this charming home right off the belt line in the sought after South Atlanta neighborhood district! Hurry because it won't be on the market for long! This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The open floor plan makes it so easy to entertain your Guest while whipping up a dish. Both bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Bowen Avenue SE have any available units?
32 Bowen Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Bowen Avenue SE have?
Some of 32 Bowen Avenue SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Bowen Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
32 Bowen Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Bowen Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Bowen Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 32 Bowen Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 32 Bowen Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 32 Bowen Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Bowen Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Bowen Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 32 Bowen Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 32 Bowen Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 32 Bowen Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Bowen Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Bowen Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
