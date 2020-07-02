3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Princeton Lakes subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an open-concept first floor. Nice laminate wood flooring, corner fireplace and lots of natural light. Master bedroom is a great size and the master bathroom features double sinks. Located in the Camp Creek area with access to great shopping.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,610, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,610, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.