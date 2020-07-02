All apartments in Atlanta
3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 PM

3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest

3148 Welmingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Welmingham Drive, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Princeton Lakes subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an open-concept first floor. Nice laminate wood flooring, corner fireplace and lots of natural light. Master bedroom is a great size and the master bathroom features double sinks. Located in the Camp Creek area with access to great shopping.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,610, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,610, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have any available units?
3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

