All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 313 Goodson Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
313 Goodson Lane NW
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM

313 Goodson Lane NW

313 Goodson Ln NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 Goodson Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18-Mo Lease for $2,600/mo. 12-mo. lease is $2750. Beltline in backyard! Beautiful 3-story T'home steps from Ardmore Park,Beltline & near all that N Midtown to offer. Nestled in a quiet community, the home features private wooded views. The ground level has a two-car garage and bonus room & access to a patio.The second floor features an open floor plan complete with gourmet kitchen, large island,SS appliances, & granite countertops. Spacious living/dining areas feature a fireplace, tons of natural light,a private wooden deck and half-bath. Dogs <40 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have any available units?
313 Goodson Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Goodson Lane NW have?
Some of 313 Goodson Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Goodson Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
313 Goodson Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Goodson Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW offers parking.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have a pool?
No, 313 Goodson Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 313 Goodson Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus