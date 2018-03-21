313 Goodson Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18-Mo Lease for $2,600/mo. 12-mo. lease is $2750. Beltline in backyard! Beautiful 3-story T'home steps from Ardmore Park,Beltline & near all that N Midtown to offer. Nestled in a quiet community, the home features private wooded views. The ground level has a two-car garage and bonus room & access to a patio.The second floor features an open floor plan complete with gourmet kitchen, large island,SS appliances, & granite countertops. Spacious living/dining areas feature a fireplace, tons of natural light,a private wooden deck and half-bath. Dogs <40 lbs