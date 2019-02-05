All apartments in Atlanta
312 Banberry Drive SE
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

312 Banberry Drive SE

312 Banberry Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

312 Banberry Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87ba34b016 ----
Welcome home to this quiet, well-kept neighborhood just a short walk from Brown\'s Mill Golf Course and a 5-minute drive to I-75/I-85 and less than 10 minutes to 285! Fresh, clean and ready to move in with lots of yard space and a surprisingly roomy floor plan!! Don\'t miss this delightful gem that\'s sure to please!

-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Elec Ovn/Rng/Ctop
Venthood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Banberry Drive SE have any available units?
312 Banberry Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 312 Banberry Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
312 Banberry Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Banberry Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 312 Banberry Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 312 Banberry Drive SE offer parking?
No, 312 Banberry Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 312 Banberry Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Banberry Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Banberry Drive SE have a pool?
No, 312 Banberry Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 312 Banberry Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 312 Banberry Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Banberry Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Banberry Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Banberry Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Banberry Drive SE has units with air conditioning.

