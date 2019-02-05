312 Banberry Drive SE

Amenities

Welcome home to this quiet, well-kept neighborhood just a short walk from Brown\'s Mill Golf Course and a 5-minute drive to I-75/I-85 and less than 10 minutes to 285! Fresh, clean and ready to move in with lots of yard space and a surprisingly roomy floor plan!! Don\'t miss this delightful gem that\'s sure to please!



-A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



