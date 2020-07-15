305 Fennel Way Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Affordable and comfortable. This home is a beautiful 3/2 on a finished basement in Atlanta. Entire lower level is the Master Suite! New Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking and Granite Counters! Friendly neighbors, Upgraded lighting, new Carpet throughout, Main rooms are Laminate and tile flooring. One car attached garage with opener, Convenient to everything, downtown, dining, airport. Great deck for Dining outside! Quiet neighborhood. Light and bright! Easy access to downtown, airport, public transportation, Six Flags, The Georgia Acquarium, Marietta, Douglasville, Sorry no sec.8, Call (770) 691-0303 and key in 305 or register at www.rently.com where you can schedule a private tour at your convenience.

Contact us to schedule a showing.