Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 Fennel Way Southwest

305 Fennel Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

305 Fennel Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Affordable and comfortable. This home is a beautiful 3/2 on a finished basement in Atlanta. Entire lower level is the Master Suite! New Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking and Granite Counters! Friendly neighbors, Upgraded lighting, new Carpet throughout, Main rooms are Laminate and tile flooring. One car attached garage with opener, Convenient to everything, downtown, dining, airport. Great deck for Dining outside! Quiet neighborhood. Light and bright! Easy access to downtown, airport, public transportation, Six Flags, The Georgia Acquarium, Marietta, Douglasville, Sorry no sec.8, Call (770) 691-0303 and key in 305 or register at www.rently.com where you can schedule a private tour at your convenience.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Fennel Way Southwest have any available units?
305 Fennel Way Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Fennel Way Southwest have?
Some of 305 Fennel Way Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Fennel Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
305 Fennel Way Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Fennel Way Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 305 Fennel Way Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 305 Fennel Way Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 305 Fennel Way Southwest offers parking.
Does 305 Fennel Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Fennel Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Fennel Way Southwest have a pool?
No, 305 Fennel Way Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 305 Fennel Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 305 Fennel Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Fennel Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Fennel Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

