All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3047 Lenox Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3047 Lenox Road NE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:48 AM

3047 Lenox Road NE

3047 Lenox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3047 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful top-floor condo with cathedral ceilings in great room. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths plus a large loft room with huge closet. The white kitchen has a view of the dining room and great room. Master bedroom has large, walk-in closet with a luxurious bath that has a separate shower, whirlpool tub and double vanities. Great community with clubhouse, fitness center, catering kitchen and pool. Plenty of room on property to walk and jog. Walking distance to Lenox Mall, ,restaurants and Marta. 2 Covered Parking Spaces #14 and #15. Gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
3047 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 3047 Lenox Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3047 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Lenox Road NE offers parking.
Does 3047 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 Lenox Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3047 Lenox Road NE has a pool.
Does 3047 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3047 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus