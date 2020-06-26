All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

30 Karland Drive NW

30 Karland Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

30 Karland Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Updated & Expanded Colonial Cottage on large level lot just minutes from Buckhead's world-class shopping, restraurants & commercial district. Lovingly cared for inside and out with many improvements. Move-in ready kitchen features newer cabinets,stone floors/c'tops/backsplash, SS appls & B'fast nook. Master suite with private bath & walk-in closet. 2 addt bedrooms share Jack n'Jill bath. Bonus Den/Guest Suite w/half bath. 1-car garage and large private backyard! Enjoy the high quality of life that come from the location, size and features of this superior property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Karland Drive NW have any available units?
30 Karland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Karland Drive NW have?
Some of 30 Karland Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Karland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
30 Karland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Karland Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 30 Karland Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 30 Karland Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 30 Karland Drive NW offers parking.
Does 30 Karland Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Karland Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Karland Drive NW have a pool?
No, 30 Karland Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 30 Karland Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 30 Karland Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Karland Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Karland Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
