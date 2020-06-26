30 Karland Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Updated & Expanded Colonial Cottage on large level lot just minutes from Buckhead's world-class shopping, restraurants & commercial district. Lovingly cared for inside and out with many improvements. Move-in ready kitchen features newer cabinets,stone floors/c'tops/backsplash, SS appls & B'fast nook. Master suite with private bath & walk-in closet. 2 addt bedrooms share Jack n'Jill bath. Bonus Den/Guest Suite w/half bath. 1-car garage and large private backyard! Enjoy the high quality of life that come from the location, size and features of this superior property!