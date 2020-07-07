2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW

Amenities

Morris Brandon Zoned Home 2/1 Plus a bonus room or Flex 3rd bedroom. Quiet street convenient to the shops, bars and restaurants of Buckhead, Howell Mill, Paces Ferry and the Atlanta Speech School. Home has amazing light and an open kitchen w/granite countertops* Full sized washer/dryer* 1 car garage* All hardwood Floors with no carpet*Deck overlooking fenced level backyard* 1 pet considered on a case by case basis* ALL applicants over 18 must have at least a 680 credit score and minimum household income of $80k plus.