Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW

2994 Saint Annes Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2994 Saint Annes Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Westminster - Milmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Morris Brandon Zoned Home 2/1 Plus a bonus room or Flex 3rd bedroom. Quiet street convenient to the shops, bars and restaurants of Buckhead, Howell Mill, Paces Ferry and the Atlanta Speech School. Home has amazing light and an open kitchen w/granite countertops* Full sized washer/dryer* 1 car garage* All hardwood Floors with no carpet*Deck overlooking fenced level backyard* 1 pet considered on a case by case basis* ALL applicants over 18 must have at least a 680 credit score and minimum household income of $80k plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW have any available units?
2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW have?
Some of 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW have a pool?
No, 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2994 SAINT ANNES Lane NW has units with dishwashers.

