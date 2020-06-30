296 Atlanta Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location with walking distance to Grant Park and easy access to downtown, I-20 and 75/85. Lots of shopping and dining choices along the Memorial corridor, Cabbagetown, Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park. This home has it all. Updated conveniences with all the charm still in place. Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and lots of storage space. Baths have also been renovated with tiled surrounds, new vanities and tiled flooring. Original hardwoods in main rooms with tiled flooring in kitchen, dining and baths. Great backyard with private deck and fenced backyard. Outdoor garden shed provided. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.