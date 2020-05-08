All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

2913 N Hills Drive

2913 North Hills Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2913 North Hills Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home thats light, bright & open floor plan! Hardwood floors, fireside family room, sun porch, keeping room, huge fenced yard with back patio. Master bedroom is upstairs w/ walk in closets, private master with his and hers sinks. Secondary upstairs bedroom has en-suite bath. Bedroom on main level with two closets and full shared bath. Study nook upstairs. Basement level features wonderful rec room/office, laundry and tons of storage. Gated drive with ability to park 4 cars. Close to all of Buckhead shops, schools and parks. Call for pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 N Hills Drive have any available units?
2913 N Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 N Hills Drive have?
Some of 2913 N Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 N Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 N Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 N Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 N Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2913 N Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2913 N Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2913 N Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 N Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 N Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 N Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 N Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 N Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 N Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 N Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
