2913 N Hills Drive

Charming home thats light, bright & open floor plan! Hardwood floors, fireside family room, sun porch, keeping room, huge fenced yard with back patio. Master bedroom is upstairs w/ walk in closets, private master with his and hers sinks. Secondary upstairs bedroom has en-suite bath. Bedroom on main level with two closets and full shared bath. Study nook upstairs. Basement level features wonderful rec room/office, laundry and tons of storage. Gated drive with ability to park 4 cars. Close to all of Buckhead shops, schools and parks. Call for pets