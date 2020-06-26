291 Oxford Place 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Charming Townhouse Lake Claire Candler Park - Property Id: 62979



Charming 2-story garden townhouse in Lake Claire Candler Park with dedicated parking. First floor includes spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and washer/dryer. Second floor includes two bedrooms, one updated bath, and roomy closets. Hardwoods throughout, freshly painted, and central heat/AC.



Walking distance to East Lake Marta (east/west line), bike PATH, Candler Park, and Lake Claire Park, and short train ride to GSU. Very close to Decatur, Little 5, CDC, Fernbank, and Emory (less than 2 miles to University). Quiet professional 8 townhouse development on shaded street in coveted Mary Lin Elementary district. Private, fenced outdoor patio area.



