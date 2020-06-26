All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
291 Oxford Place 2
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

291 Oxford Place 2

291 Oxford Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

291 Oxford Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Charming Townhouse Lake Claire Candler Park - Property Id: 62979

Charming 2-story garden townhouse in Lake Claire Candler Park with dedicated parking. First floor includes spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and washer/dryer. Second floor includes two bedrooms, one updated bath, and roomy closets. Hardwoods throughout, freshly painted, and central heat/AC.

Walking distance to East Lake Marta (east/west line), bike PATH, Candler Park, and Lake Claire Park, and short train ride to GSU. Very close to Decatur, Little 5, CDC, Fernbank, and Emory (less than 2 miles to University). Quiet professional 8 townhouse development on shaded street in coveted Mary Lin Elementary district. Private, fenced outdoor patio area.

Vouchers are not accepted for this property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62979
Property Id 62979

(RLNE5530684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Oxford Place 2 have any available units?
291 Oxford Place 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Oxford Place 2 have?
Some of 291 Oxford Place 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Oxford Place 2 currently offering any rent specials?
291 Oxford Place 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Oxford Place 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 Oxford Place 2 is pet friendly.
Does 291 Oxford Place 2 offer parking?
Yes, 291 Oxford Place 2 offers parking.
Does 291 Oxford Place 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Oxford Place 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Oxford Place 2 have a pool?
No, 291 Oxford Place 2 does not have a pool.
Does 291 Oxford Place 2 have accessible units?
No, 291 Oxford Place 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Oxford Place 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Oxford Place 2 has units with dishwashers.
