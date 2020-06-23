All apartments in Atlanta
2836 Ridgemore Road Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2836 Ridgemore Road Nw

2836 Ridgemore Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Ridgemore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ridgewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great cottage bungalow on a very private lot. House is perfect for the intown client that wants serenity but close to town. House has an open floor plan and a wonderful back deck with views to downtown and overlooks the creek with beautiful scenic view. Kitchen recently remodeled. Rent includes lawn care. Pets are negotiable. Top Atlanta School district and a well maintain and quite neighborhood! Large parking pad that will hold multiple vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw have any available units?
2836 Ridgemore Road Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw have?
Some of 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Ridgemore Road Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw does offer parking.
Does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw have a pool?
No, 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw have accessible units?
No, 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 Ridgemore Road Nw has units with dishwashers.
