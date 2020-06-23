2836 Ridgemore Road Nw

2836 Ridgemore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Ridgewood Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great cottage bungalow on a very private lot. House is perfect for the intown client that wants serenity but close to town. House has an open floor plan and a wonderful back deck with views to downtown and overlooks the creek with beautiful scenic view. Kitchen recently remodeled. Rent includes lawn care. Pets are negotiable. Top Atlanta School district and a well maintain and quite neighborhood! Large parking pad that will hold multiple vehicles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
