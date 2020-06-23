2836 Ridgemore Road Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great cottage bungalow on a very private lot. House is perfect for the intown client that wants serenity but close to town. House has an open floor plan and a wonderful back deck with views to downtown and overlooks the creek with beautiful scenic view. Kitchen recently remodeled. Rent includes lawn care. Pets are negotiable. Top Atlanta School district and a well maintain and quite neighborhood! Large parking pad that will hold multiple vehicles.