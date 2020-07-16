Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
2813 Browntown Rd
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM
2813 Browntown Rd
2813 Browntown Road Northwest
No Longer Available
2813 Browntown Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is in a central location near I-285 and it is directly on the bus line. It is ready for immediate occupancy. No Section 8. No Pets.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2813 Browntown Rd have any available units?
2813 Browntown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2813 Browntown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Browntown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Browntown Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2813 Browntown Rd offer parking?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Browntown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Browntown Rd have a pool?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Browntown Rd have accessible units?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Browntown Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Browntown Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Browntown Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
