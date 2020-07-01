All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

2797 Peek Road NW

2797 West Peek Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2797 West Peek Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful two story home for rent with 5 beds & 3 full baths in Historic Collier Heights. The open floor plan highlights the living room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. The master is on the main and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms on the main level share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Two very spacious bedrooms are upstairs and share a full bath. New interior paint and new carpet! Move in ready!! Located minutes from I285 and I20. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2797 Peek Road NW have any available units?
2797 Peek Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2797 Peek Road NW have?
Some of 2797 Peek Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2797 Peek Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2797 Peek Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2797 Peek Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2797 Peek Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2797 Peek Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2797 Peek Road NW offers parking.
Does 2797 Peek Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2797 Peek Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2797 Peek Road NW have a pool?
No, 2797 Peek Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2797 Peek Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2797 Peek Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2797 Peek Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2797 Peek Road NW has units with dishwashers.

