2797 Peek Road NW

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful two story home for rent with 5 beds & 3 full baths in Historic Collier Heights. The open floor plan highlights the living room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. The master is on the main and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms on the main level share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Two very spacious bedrooms are upstairs and share a full bath. New interior paint and new carpet! Move in ready!! Located minutes from I285 and I20. Welcome home!