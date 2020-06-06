2797 Benjamin E Mays Dr SW

Amenities

carport

Spacious Brick Home - ~2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED~

Huge brick 6 bedroom 3 full bath home with a full finished basement in a nice and quiet neighborhood. In the Mays and Young school district. Large dining room windows with a great view of the back yard. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, wood paneled walls in the dining room and basement, and a 2 car carport. Extra rooms downstairs can be used for a family room or a recreational room. Lots of character and will make a very comfy and cozy home to whomever calls it home.

~No section 8 vouchers~



(RLNE1973544)