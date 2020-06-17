2797 7th St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy access to I-75! This open floorplan, newly painted home has 4 spacious bedrooms. It features new carpeting throughout with vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. One bedroom with attached full bath on 1st floor, perfect for elderly parent, and 3 bedrooms/2 full baths on 2nd floor. Could be used as master on main and master on 2nd floor. Washer and dryer included. Deck off kitchen for your outdoor use and a large backyard for grilling. Pets allowed with $350 deposit - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.