2795 Peachtree Rd

Boutique condo living experience with a rotating, curated art at the Gallery in the Heart of Buckhead. This fully furnished (with neutral tasteful decor) corner unit has exciting city views, floor-to-ceiling windows, covered balcony, custom closets, newly finished floors, new paint, new water heater, built-in custom wine cooler and cabinetry. This plan features the additional office space and the kitchen is open to all the living spaces. This unit comes with a LEASE PERMIT, premium parking spaces and a storage unit. Premium amenities include hard to find lighted tennis courts, pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplace and grills, dog walk, 24 hr concierge, library, and kitchen. Easy walk to Farmer's Market @ St. Phillips, the Peach Shopping Center, Buckhead Atlanta. Lease purchase option available.