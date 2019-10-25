All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:05 AM

2795 Peachtree Rd

2795 Peachtree Road · (404) 419-3535
Location

2795 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Boutique condo living experience with a rotating, curated art at the Gallery in the Heart of Buckhead. This fully furnished (with neutral tasteful decor) corner unit has exciting city views, floor-to-ceiling windows, covered balcony, custom closets, newly finished floors, new paint, new water heater, built-in custom wine cooler and cabinetry. This plan features the additional office space and the kitchen is open to all the living spaces. This unit comes with a LEASE PERMIT, premium parking spaces and a storage unit. Premium amenities include hard to find lighted tennis courts, pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplace and grills, dog walk, 24 hr concierge, library, and kitchen. Easy walk to Farmer's Market @ St. Phillips, the Peach Shopping Center, Buckhead Atlanta. Lease purchase option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
2795 Peachtree Rd has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2795 Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 2795 Peachtree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2795 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2795 Peachtree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2795 Peachtree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2795 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2795 Peachtree Rd does offer parking.
Does 2795 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2795 Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2795 Peachtree Rd has a pool.
Does 2795 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2795 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2795 Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
