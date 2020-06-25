Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2755 Memorial Drive SE Available 06/01/20 Melodic Memorial - Enjoy in town living at it's finest! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS! This jewel has been recently renovated and now features a FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 1/2 BATHS. A huge amount of space inside, with two relaxing decks outside, makes this a perfect oasis to unwind after your brief commute from down town. Conveniently located near everything (East Lake Golf Club, Marta, Kirkwood, etc), you may never leave the house once you enjoy the stainless steel appliances, glass-enclosed showers and gleaming hardwood floors! The washer and dryer are included. The successful applicants shall:



1. Earn at least $110,000 annually as an individual or group OR USE A SECTION 8 VOUCHER

2. Enjoy stable employment of at least three years.

3. No evictions, ever!



