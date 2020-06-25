All apartments in Atlanta
2755 Memorial Drive SE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

2755 Memorial Drive SE

2755 Memorial Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2755 Memorial Drive SE Available 06/01/20 Melodic Memorial - Enjoy in town living at it's finest! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS! This jewel has been recently renovated and now features a FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 1/2 BATHS. A huge amount of space inside, with two relaxing decks outside, makes this a perfect oasis to unwind after your brief commute from down town. Conveniently located near everything (East Lake Golf Club, Marta, Kirkwood, etc), you may never leave the house once you enjoy the stainless steel appliances, glass-enclosed showers and gleaming hardwood floors! The washer and dryer are included. The successful applicants shall:

1. Earn at least $110,000 annually as an individual or group OR USE A SECTION 8 VOUCHER
2. Enjoy stable employment of at least three years.
3. No evictions, ever!

(RLNE4865256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Memorial Drive SE have any available units?
2755 Memorial Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 Memorial Drive SE have?
Some of 2755 Memorial Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Memorial Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Memorial Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Memorial Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 Memorial Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 2755 Memorial Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2755 Memorial Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2755 Memorial Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 Memorial Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Memorial Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2755 Memorial Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Memorial Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2755 Memorial Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Memorial Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 Memorial Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
