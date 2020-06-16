274 Prospect Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill

Hot Location Old Fourth Ward on a premier street. Short Walk to the belt-line, Dog Park, PCM, Krog or the new Howard Middle School. Super Cool House w/ true 3 Bedrooms. A real Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom walk-in closet. Newer Kitchen w/white Cabinets, white appliances, and Open to Dining Room. Mudroom and laundry area.Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Fenced, private Backyard and storage shed.Love the front Porch. Spend the summer meeting your new neighbors from this classic beauty. Off Street Parking Only. No Washer/Dryer provided.