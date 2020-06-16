All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:32 AM

274 Prospect Place NE

274 Prospect Place Northeast · (404) 423-8025
Location

274 Prospect Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
Hot Location Old Fourth Ward on a premier street. Short Walk to the belt-line, Dog Park, PCM, Krog or the new Howard Middle School. Super Cool House w/ true 3 Bedrooms. A real Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom walk-in closet. Newer Kitchen w/white Cabinets, white appliances, and Open to Dining Room. Mudroom and laundry area.Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Fenced, private Backyard and storage shed.Love the front Porch. Spend the summer meeting your new neighbors from this classic beauty. Off Street Parking Only. No Washer/Dryer provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Prospect Place NE have any available units?
274 Prospect Place NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 Prospect Place NE have?
Some of 274 Prospect Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Prospect Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
274 Prospect Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Prospect Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 Prospect Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 274 Prospect Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 274 Prospect Place NE does offer parking.
Does 274 Prospect Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Prospect Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Prospect Place NE have a pool?
No, 274 Prospect Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 274 Prospect Place NE have accessible units?
No, 274 Prospect Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Prospect Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Prospect Place NE has units with dishwashers.
