2720 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW

Amenities
Incredible oppor. furnished or unfurnished lease in Brandon Elem. school district! 1 mile from new Westside Village @ Moores Mill coming soon~Don’t be fooled home has a ton of sq ft & recently updated w/hdwd floors~Kitchen w/stained cabinetry & granite counters~formal Dining Rm~Living Rm w/gas log fireplc & adjoining Family Rm w/access to back deck~Huge Master upstairs w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & new luxurious master bath w/marble shower & sep. jetted tub~Finished bsmt w/bdrm & bath, living rm & kitchen~Amazing location w/easy access to I75, restaurants & shops