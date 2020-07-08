272 Eureka Drive North East

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool

This unique home has 4 bedrooms including one that is more than 1000 square feet that could be used as a 4th bedroom, in-law suite, or rec room (full bath also in addition). The house looks small from the front, but it is so deep with lots of space, not only including the addition, but 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs and a 3rd full bedroom and full bathroom upstairs with built-ins. Small room off living room would make an excellent home office space. Washer and dryer included in large laundry space on first floor. Enclosed breezeway connects the main house with the addition on the back of the house. House has a one car garage and circle driveway too! Located in a great neighborhood minutes from restaurants and shopping. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.