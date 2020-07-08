All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:35 PM

272 Eureka Drive North East

272 Eureka Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

272 Eureka Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This unique home has 4 bedrooms including one that is more than 1000 square feet that could be used as a 4th bedroom, in-law suite, or rec room (full bath also in addition). The house looks small from the front, but it is so deep with lots of space, not only including the addition, but 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs and a 3rd full bedroom and full bathroom upstairs with built-ins. Small room off living room would make an excellent home office space. Washer and dryer included in large laundry space on first floor. Enclosed breezeway connects the main house with the addition on the back of the house. House has a one car garage and circle driveway too! Located in a great neighborhood minutes from restaurants and shopping. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Eureka Drive North East have any available units?
272 Eureka Drive North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Eureka Drive North East have?
Some of 272 Eureka Drive North East's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Eureka Drive North East currently offering any rent specials?
272 Eureka Drive North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Eureka Drive North East pet-friendly?
No, 272 Eureka Drive North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 272 Eureka Drive North East offer parking?
Yes, 272 Eureka Drive North East offers parking.
Does 272 Eureka Drive North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Eureka Drive North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Eureka Drive North East have a pool?
Yes, 272 Eureka Drive North East has a pool.
Does 272 Eureka Drive North East have accessible units?
No, 272 Eureka Drive North East does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Eureka Drive North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Eureka Drive North East does not have units with dishwashers.

