27 NE Lakeview St Ne

Charming triplex (three completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desirable streets. Walk to restaurants, entertainment, and parks. Convenient to Decatur, Downtown and Emory. Abundant natural light, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen. Front porch overlooking tree lined street, and spacious partially fenced backyard. Alley that leads to back yard allows for 1 car off street parking. Common area with shared washer/dryer. There is a $200 monthly flat fee for the following utilities: gas/water/ sewer/cable/internet service. Electric billed separately to tenant. Pest control and trash service included in rent. The apartment is currently furnished. Owner would prefer to rent furnished, but will consider leasing unfurnished. Owner will consider 3-12 month leases. Background and Credit check required. Small pets are considered on a case to case basis. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in Georgia; License # 344360.