Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
27 NE Lakeview St Ne
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

27 NE Lakeview St Ne

27 Lakeview Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

27 Lakeview Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Charming triplex (three completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desirable streets. Walk to restaurants, entertainment, and parks. Convenient to Decatur, Downtown and Emory. Abundant natural light, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen. Front porch overlooking tree lined street, and spacious partially fenced backyard. Alley that leads to back yard allows for 1 car off street parking. Common area with shared washer/dryer. There is a $200 monthly flat fee for the following utilities: gas/water/ sewer/cable/internet service. Electric billed separately to tenant. Pest control and trash service included in rent. The apartment is currently furnished. Owner would prefer to rent furnished, but will consider leasing unfurnished. Owner will consider 3-12 month leases. Background and Credit check required. Small pets are considered on a case to case basis. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in Georgia; License # 344360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne have any available units?
27 NE Lakeview St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne have?
Some of 27 NE Lakeview St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 NE Lakeview St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
27 NE Lakeview St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 NE Lakeview St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 NE Lakeview St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 27 NE Lakeview St Ne offers parking.
Does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 NE Lakeview St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne have a pool?
No, 27 NE Lakeview St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne have accessible units?
No, 27 NE Lakeview St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 27 NE Lakeview St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 NE Lakeview St Ne has units with dishwashers.

