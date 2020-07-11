All apartments in Atlanta
27 Lakeview Dr
27 Lakeview Dr

27 Lakeview Drive Northeast · (678) 559-9579
Location

27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops. Very convenient to Decatur, Downtown Atlanta & Emory. Abundant natural light, hardwoods throughout & comfortable front porch nestled in the trees. Back alley that leads to backyard & allows off street parking at the back of the home. Shared laundry area. Pets will be considered on a case to case basis. Background/credit check REQUIRED. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Lakeview Dr have any available units?
27 Lakeview Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Lakeview Dr have?
Some of 27 Lakeview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Lakeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27 Lakeview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Lakeview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Lakeview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27 Lakeview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27 Lakeview Dr offers parking.
Does 27 Lakeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Lakeview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Lakeview Dr have a pool?
No, 27 Lakeview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 27 Lakeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 27 Lakeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Lakeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Lakeview Dr has units with dishwashers.
