Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE

2693 Rivers Edge Drive NE · No Longer Available
Location

2693 Rivers Edge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
RARE, Beautiful, Buckhead, Brick, End-Unit Townhome with Direct Creek View, Gated Subdvsn, 2-car garage, Minutes to I-85,Home Depot, Coca-Cola,Southern,Emory, CDC,Lenox Mall,MARTA Rail, Midtown. Bright,open Floorpln w/10' ceil, Hardwoods, Kitchen w/TONS of Granite, Voluminous Cabinet Storage, Brkfst Bar & Table Area. French Doors to Deck and Creek Valley. Lower Deck Has SAME View AND Hot Tub. 2 Bdrms up w/Private Baths & Walk-in Closts, Laundry Rm., True Bedroom w/Full Bath @ Terrace Level. Whole-House Audio Systm.Storage. 6 blocks to proposed connector to ATL Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have any available units?
2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have?
Some of 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

