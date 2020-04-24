2693 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE

Amenities

RARE, Beautiful, Buckhead, Brick, End-Unit Townhome with Direct Creek View, Gated Subdvsn, 2-car garage, Minutes to I-85,Home Depot, Coca-Cola,Southern,Emory, CDC,Lenox Mall,MARTA Rail, Midtown. Bright,open Floorpln w/10' ceil, Hardwoods, Kitchen w/TONS of Granite, Voluminous Cabinet Storage, Brkfst Bar & Table Area. French Doors to Deck and Creek Valley. Lower Deck Has SAME View AND Hot Tub. 2 Bdrms up w/Private Baths & Walk-in Closts, Laundry Rm., True Bedroom w/Full Bath @ Terrace Level. Whole-House Audio Systm.Storage. 6 blocks to proposed connector to ATL Beltline.