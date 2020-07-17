All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 264 19th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
264 19th Street NW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

264 19th Street NW

264 19th Street Northwest · (404) 604-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Atlantic Station
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

264 19th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2404 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
new construction
Fabulous 2 bedroom/2 bath loft in the heart of the emerging Atlantic Station, with its newly constructed courtyard with water column, public seating and backlit by the backdrop of the city and Led displays. Multi-level unit with multi-level balconies has modern finishes throughout. Open floor plan (2nd Bedroom is a loft) with exposed ductwork, wood floors, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer. Huge, private, walkout, double balconies. Walk to LA Fitness, Publix, Target, Dillard's, Yard House, and many other great shops and restaurants. Two reserved, gated covered parking spaces and secured building access. Walk to Marta. Prequalification for showings: photo ID, verifiable income 3X monthly rate of lease income 3x monthly rate Rental Qualification Requirements: 1 month check stubs or bank statement verifying monthly income, Satisfactory Credit Score, Rental History and Background Check required for approval. FINAL DECISION OWNER. NO VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 19th Street NW have any available units?
264 19th Street NW has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 19th Street NW have?
Some of 264 19th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 19th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
264 19th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 19th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 264 19th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 264 19th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 264 19th Street NW offers parking.
Does 264 19th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 19th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 19th Street NW have a pool?
No, 264 19th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 264 19th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 264 19th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 264 19th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 19th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 264 19th Street NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity