264 19th Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking new construction

Fabulous 2 bedroom/2 bath loft in the heart of the emerging Atlantic Station, with its newly constructed courtyard with water column, public seating and backlit by the backdrop of the city and Led displays. Multi-level unit with multi-level balconies has modern finishes throughout. Open floor plan (2nd Bedroom is a loft) with exposed ductwork, wood floors, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer. Huge, private, walkout, double balconies. Walk to LA Fitness, Publix, Target, Dillard's, Yard House, and many other great shops and restaurants. Two reserved, gated covered parking spaces and secured building access. Walk to Marta. Prequalification for showings: photo ID, verifiable income 3X monthly rate of lease income 3x monthly rate Rental Qualification Requirements: 1 month check stubs or bank statement verifying monthly income, Satisfactory Credit Score, Rental History and Background Check required for approval. FINAL DECISION OWNER. NO VOUCHERS.