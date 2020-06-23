All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2590 Macon Drive Southwest

2590 Macon Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2590 Macon Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bed/1.5 bath home is only blocks away from South DeKalb Mall. Classic restaurants in the area include Lakewood Diner and Paschal's Restaurant. Building is pet friendly with central heat and a/c. The house sits on a fantastic lot and is perfect for relaxation! Call today!

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest have any available units?
2590 Macon Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2590 Macon Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2590 Macon Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2590 Macon Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2590 Macon Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2590 Macon Drive Southwest has units with air conditioning.

