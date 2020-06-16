2575 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge parking garage internet access lobby

Are you a small business owner looking to lease space with a prestigious Buckhead/Peachtree Road address without the Buckhead price? This spacious office space features 8 individual furnished offices, a small storage room, refrigerator and high speed internet. Tenants have access to building amenities such as 24 hour concierge, executive conference room and club room (by reservation). Clients will appreciate the vast FREE parking on the lobby level. Each individual office can be leased or the entire suite.