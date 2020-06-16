All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2575 Peachtree Road NE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

2575 Peachtree Road NE

2575 Peachtree Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2575 Peachtree Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights East

Amenities

garage
24hr concierge
clubhouse
fireplace
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Are you a small business owner looking to lease space with a prestigious Buckhead/Peachtree Road address without the Buckhead price? This spacious office space features 8 individual furnished offices, a small storage room, refrigerator and high speed internet. Tenants have access to building amenities such as 24 hour concierge, executive conference room and club room (by reservation). Clients will appreciate the vast FREE parking on the lobby level. Each individual office can be leased or the entire suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
2575 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2575 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 2575 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include garage, 24hr concierge, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2575 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2575 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 Peachtree Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.

