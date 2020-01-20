2568 Acorn Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

RARE FIND! Charming cottage in wonderful Garden Hills neighborhood! Walking distance to Buckheads finest shopping, MARTA for fast, easy commute, Garden Hills Park and Recreation Area! Hardwood floors, arched entryways, relaxing sunporch. Two bedrooms on the main level share a tiled bath. Upstairs offers a Bonus/Flex space! Level fenced backyard with room for Expansion! (All adults over the age of 18, living in the home, must complete an online application and have a credit score of 700+ before the home can be shown. Contact DUFFY Realty for more details.)