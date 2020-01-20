All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

2568 Acorn Avenue NE

2568 Acorn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2568 Acorn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights East

Amenities

RARE FIND! Charming cottage in wonderful Garden Hills neighborhood! Walking distance to Buckheads finest shopping, MARTA for fast, easy commute, Garden Hills Park and Recreation Area! Hardwood floors, arched entryways, relaxing sunporch. Two bedrooms on the main level share a tiled bath. Upstairs offers a Bonus/Flex space! Level fenced backyard with room for Expansion! (All adults over the age of 18, living in the home, must complete an online application and have a credit score of 700+ before the home can be shown. Contact DUFFY Realty for more details.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE have any available units?
2568 Acorn Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE have?
Some of 2568 Acorn Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Acorn Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Acorn Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Acorn Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 2568 Acorn Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 2568 Acorn Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Acorn Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 2568 Acorn Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 2568 Acorn Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Acorn Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2568 Acorn Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
