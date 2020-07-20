255 Southerland Terrace NE

Amenities
Amazing location! Easy access to Restaurants and Offices in Decatur, Downtown, Inman Park, etc. Surrounded by new development in the amazing Mary Lin school district. This spacious 3/3.5 town-home has high ceilings, open kitchen w/Granite counter tops, SS appliances and patio off the living room. The master suite has double vanity w/custom closet, Juliet balcony and bonus room for office/nursery. Upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Tenant must have good credit and renter history. Owner is the agent.