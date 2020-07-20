All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

255 Southerland Terrace NE

Location

255 Southerland Terrace, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing location! Easy access to Restaurants and Offices in Decatur, Downtown, Inman Park, etc. Surrounded by new development in the amazing Mary Lin school district. This spacious 3/3.5 town-home has high ceilings, open kitchen w/Granite counter tops, SS appliances and patio off the living room. The master suite has double vanity w/custom closet, Juliet balcony and bonus room for office/nursery. Upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Tenant must have good credit and renter history. Owner is the agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Southerland Terrace NE have any available units?
255 Southerland Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Southerland Terrace NE have?
Some of 255 Southerland Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Southerland Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
255 Southerland Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Southerland Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 255 Southerland Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 255 Southerland Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 255 Southerland Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 255 Southerland Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Southerland Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Southerland Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 255 Southerland Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 255 Southerland Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 255 Southerland Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Southerland Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Southerland Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
