All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2540 Rex Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2540 Rex Avenue Southwest

2540 Rex Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2540 Rex Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8

Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage-like Home With Separate Living Room, Nice Kitchen With Appliances, Counter Top And More. Spacious Bedrooms and Bath. Step out on the Back Porch to a Large, Level Backyard. Quick, easy access to shopping, interstates & airport!Hurry This Home Will Not Last Long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Fulton
Subdivision:Rou Royal
Sq. Footage:1008
Year Built: 1930
Beds 2 / Baths:1

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Continental Colony
Middle School: Bunche
High School:Dm Therrell School of Law-Government and Public Policy
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1930
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2540 Rex Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Rex Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 Rex Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus