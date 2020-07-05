2540 Rex Avenue Southwest

Amenities
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage-like Home With Separate Living Room, Nice Kitchen With Appliances, Counter Top And More. Spacious Bedrooms and Bath. Step out on the Back Porch to a Large, Level Backyard. Quick, easy access to shopping, interstates & airport!Hurry This Home Will Not Last Long.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Fulton
Subdivision:Rou Royal
Sq. Footage:1008
Year Built: 1930
Beds 2 / Baths:1
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Continental Colony
Middle School: Bunche
High School:Dm Therrell School of Law-Government and Public Policy
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.