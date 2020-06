Amenities

This home is the one you have been looking for! Just Completed, beautiful totally renovated bungalow. Open airy floor plan features rich hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Large back yard which is great for entertaining just in time for summer. Quality home, excellent construction. Located close to Westside Park, Westside Beltline, and Quarry Yard Development. Easy commute Downtown, Mercedes Benz & SunTrust Park or I20 & I285!