251 Matthewson Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pool

This homes features are hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan, nice kitchen, spacious backyard, additional room, extra storage and W/D connection. There is also a community pool and park 2 minutes away. Section 8 Ready and Welcomed!!

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath in the Historic Mosley Park Community. This homes features are hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan, and an additional room that would perfect for an office, entertainment area, or family room. It also comes with a spacious backyard and extra storage and W/D connection that is accessible from inside and outside of the home. This home is also located 2 minutes away from Mosley Park pool and recreational center. Section 8 Ready and Welcomed!!