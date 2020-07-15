All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

251 Matthewson Place

251 Mathewson Place Southwest · (404) 549-5149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Mathewson Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
This homes features are hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan, nice kitchen, spacious backyard, additional room, extra storage and W/D connection. There is also a community pool and park 2 minutes away. Section 8 Ready and Welcomed!!
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath in the Historic Mosley Park Community. This homes features are hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan, and an additional room that would perfect for an office, entertainment area, or family room. It also comes with a spacious backyard and extra storage and W/D connection that is accessible from inside and outside of the home. This home is also located 2 minutes away from Mosley Park pool and recreational center. Section 8 Ready and Welcomed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Matthewson Place have any available units?
251 Matthewson Place has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Matthewson Place have?
Some of 251 Matthewson Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Matthewson Place currently offering any rent specials?
251 Matthewson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Matthewson Place pet-friendly?
No, 251 Matthewson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 251 Matthewson Place offer parking?
No, 251 Matthewson Place does not offer parking.
Does 251 Matthewson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Matthewson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Matthewson Place have a pool?
Yes, 251 Matthewson Place has a pool.
Does 251 Matthewson Place have accessible units?
No, 251 Matthewson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Matthewson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Matthewson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
