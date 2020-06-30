2507 Parkdale Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming & updated Garden Hills Ranch on a non-cut thru street available immediately! Owned by the same family since built, this home is in fantastic condition and includes HW floors throughout, an updated kitchen with cabinets galore, granite Ctops and bar that opens to the great room with dining area. French doors off of the great room open to a lrg porch overlooking flat, fenced low-maint back yard. High-Efficiency W/D in closet is also included. Master BR has two closets and stall shower. Friendly and responsive landlord keeps everything in tip-top shape!