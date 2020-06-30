All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

2507 Parkdale Place NE

2507 Parkdale Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Parkdale Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming & updated Garden Hills Ranch on a non-cut thru street available immediately! Owned by the same family since built, this home is in fantastic condition and includes HW floors throughout, an updated kitchen with cabinets galore, granite Ctops and bar that opens to the great room with dining area. French doors off of the great room open to a lrg porch overlooking flat, fenced low-maint back yard. High-Efficiency W/D in closet is also included. Master BR has two closets and stall shower. Friendly and responsive landlord keeps everything in tip-top shape!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Parkdale Place NE have any available units?
2507 Parkdale Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Parkdale Place NE have?
Some of 2507 Parkdale Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Parkdale Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Parkdale Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Parkdale Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Parkdale Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2507 Parkdale Place NE offer parking?
No, 2507 Parkdale Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Parkdale Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Parkdale Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Parkdale Place NE have a pool?
No, 2507 Parkdale Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Parkdale Place NE have accessible units?
No, 2507 Parkdale Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Parkdale Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Parkdale Place NE has units with dishwashers.

