Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:31 PM

246 Stafford Street Northwest

246 Stafford Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

246 Stafford Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home today.

This home in an AMAZING location near the Westside Trail of the Beltline, Quarry Yards, Maddox Park, Bellwood Quarry, Proctor Creek Greenway, Historic Vine City, Grove Park and Hunter Hills! Fridge and stove included! Do not miss this opportunity! Apply today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1267922?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest have any available units?
246 Stafford Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 246 Stafford Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
246 Stafford Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Stafford Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Stafford Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Stafford Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

