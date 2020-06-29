246 Stafford Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home today.



This home in an AMAZING location near the Westside Trail of the Beltline, Quarry Yards, Maddox Park, Bellwood Quarry, Proctor Creek Greenway, Historic Vine City, Grove Park and Hunter Hills! Fridge and stove included! Do not miss this opportunity! Apply today!



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1267922?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.