2456 Springdale Rd

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Intern Property on Beltline 10 Minutes to Downtown Atlanta and 20 Minutes from Buckhead - Everything is Brand New - Great Place for a person with an active lifestyle close to Perkerson Park! For the quiet types, established tree lined neighborhood. This recently remodeled home includes four spacious bedrooms and two full baths. You'll enjoy over a quarter acre of yard space. For your socialites, this property is convenient to Airport, the shops and restaurants of Downtown Atlanta, Hapeville, East Point & College Park



Ranch Home

Gourmet Kitchen with Luxury Appliances and Granite Counter tops

Brand New Carpet

Fresh Paint

Remodeled tile bathrooms



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5393736)