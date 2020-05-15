2456 Springdale Rd

Amenities
Intern Property on Beltline 10 Minutes to Downtown Atlanta and 20 Minutes from Buckhead - Everything is Brand New - Great Place for a person with an active lifestyle close to Perkerson Park! For the quiet types, established tree lined neighborhood. This recently remodeled home includes four spacious bedrooms and two full baths. You'll enjoy over a quarter acre of yard space. For your socialites, this property is convenient to Airport, the shops and restaurants of Downtown Atlanta, Hapeville, East Point & College Park
Ranch Home
Gourmet Kitchen with Luxury Appliances and Granite Counter tops
Brand New Carpet
Fresh Paint
Remodeled tile bathrooms
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5393736)