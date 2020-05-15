All apartments in Atlanta
2456 Springdale Rd

2456 Springdale Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Springdale Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Intern Property on Beltline 10 Minutes to Downtown Atlanta and 20 Minutes from Buckhead - Everything is Brand New - Great Place for a person with an active lifestyle close to Perkerson Park! For the quiet types, established tree lined neighborhood. This recently remodeled home includes four spacious bedrooms and two full baths. You'll enjoy over a quarter acre of yard space. For your socialites, this property is convenient to Airport, the shops and restaurants of Downtown Atlanta, Hapeville, East Point & College Park

Ranch Home
Gourmet Kitchen with Luxury Appliances and Granite Counter tops
Brand New Carpet
Fresh Paint
Remodeled tile bathrooms

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Springdale Rd have any available units?
2456 Springdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2456 Springdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Springdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Springdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2456 Springdale Rd offer parking?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2456 Springdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Springdale Rd have a pool?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2456 Springdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Springdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2456 Springdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2456 Springdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

