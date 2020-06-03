All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW

2437 Old Hapeville Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2437 Old Hapeville Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED!!!!! BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - This beautifully finished property with a brand new interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams!

A wonderful place to call home and it's available now for immediate occupancy.

Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.

* 3 Good sized bedrooms
* 2 New Bathrooms
* Large Chefs kitchen with granite surfaces
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Beautiful flooring throughout
* New carpet in Bedrooms
* Ceiling fans throughout
* Shaded private back yard with deck for all year round entertaining

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call or text Carmen @ 404 334-7195 to schedule your private viewing at a time of your convenience!

(RLNE5090835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW have any available units?
2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW have?
Some of 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Old Hapeville Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus