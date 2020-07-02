238 Howell Drive Southwest

Amenities
***Available Now*** Beautiful 4BR 2BA corner lot home features hardwood, ceramic kitchen tile and carpeted bedrooms, a gorgeous sunroom, a large mud room rear entry, a balcony deck and detached deck over a one-car open garage, an ample rear driveway for add'l parking, and an unfinished basement for storage. Enjoy the private backyard for gatherings-hurry this won't last!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
County:Fulton:
Subdivision: Howell Estates:
Sq. Footage:1743:
Year Built: 1938
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School:Miles;
Middle School:Young;
High School:Benjamin E Mays;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.