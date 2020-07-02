All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

238 Howell Drive Southwest

238 Howell Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

238 Howell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Beautiful 4BR 2BA corner lot home features hardwood, ceramic kitchen tile and carpeted bedrooms, a gorgeous sunroom, a large mud room rear entry, a balcony deck and detached deck over a one-car open garage, an ample rear driveway for add'l parking, and an unfinished basement for storage. Enjoy the private backyard for gatherings-hurry this won't last!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

County:Fulton:

Subdivision: Howell Estates:

Sq. Footage:1743:

Year Built: 1938

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School:Miles;

Middle School:Young;

High School:Benjamin E Mays;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest have any available units?
238 Howell Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 238 Howell Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
238 Howell Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Howell Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 238 Howell Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 238 Howell Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Howell Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 238 Howell Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 238 Howell Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Howell Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Howell Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Howell Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

