2333 Tiger Flowers Dr NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub media room

**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants**



Fantastic renovation in Dixie Hills- An up and coming area on the West End! This 4b, 3bath + finished basement is move-in-ready!. Seller will add stainless steel appliances package before closing. Large Ensuite Master and sitting area that could be an office, Beautiful Master Bath. Two additional nice size bedrooms, Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, solid counters, and kitchen island. New Paint, flooring, fixtures, media room, mud room, and outdoor storage room. Plenty of privacy! Must see!



Dream renovation! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. SPA in the master bedroom! spacious and modern style. Must see!



