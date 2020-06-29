All apartments in Atlanta
2333 Tiger Flowers Dr NW
2333 Tiger Flowers Dr NW

2333 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants**

Get properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner. Lease Terms Landis Homeownership Program

https://go.landis.com/wqxJC6

Fantastic renovation in Dixie Hills- An up and coming area on the West End! This 4b, 3bath + finished basement is move-in-ready!. Seller will add stainless steel appliances package before closing. Large Ensuite Master and sitting area that could be an office, Beautiful Master Bath. Two additional nice size bedrooms, Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, solid counters, and kitchen island. New Paint, flooring, fixtures, media room, mud room, and outdoor storage room. Plenty of privacy! Must see!

Dream renovation! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. SPA in the master bedroom! spacious and modern style. Must see!

(RLNE5251306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

