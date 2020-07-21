All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2312 River Green Drive

2312 River Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2312 River Green Drive, Atlanta, GA 30327
Paces

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
River West Condo - Property Id: 196922

The furnished ($1375) / unfurnished ($1350) luxury condo is located near the intersection of Mt Paran road and 75 and is centrally located with great access to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Vinings.! It is about 5 minutes from downtown Atlanta and Buckhead and about 3 minutes from Vinings. The Chatahoochee River is about 1/2 mile away and Cumberland Mall is about 1.5 miles away. The Atlanta Braves Suntrust Stadium is about 1.75 miles away. Overall, great central access and easy access to 75!

The 1Br/1Ba condo (820 square feet) is on the third floor and has a nice view of the bricked courtyard and a view of two pools.

The community features the following amenities:

- Concierge Service
- Business Center
- Clubhouse
- Two Outdoor Pools
- Fitness Center
- Covered Parking
- Gated Parking Lot / One Reserved Space
- Controlled Building Access
- Outdoor Gas Grills
- Koi Ponds
- Secluded Picnic / Sitting Areas
- High Speed WiFi Access
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196922
Property Id 196922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5514017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 River Green Drive have any available units?
2312 River Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 River Green Drive have?
Some of 2312 River Green Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 River Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 River Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 River Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2312 River Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2312 River Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2312 River Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2312 River Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 River Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 River Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2312 River Green Drive has a pool.
Does 2312 River Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 River Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 River Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 River Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
