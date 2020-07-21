2312 River Green Drive

Amenities

The furnished ($1375) / unfurnished ($1350) luxury condo is located near the intersection of Mt Paran road and 75 and is centrally located with great access to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Vinings.! It is about 5 minutes from downtown Atlanta and Buckhead and about 3 minutes from Vinings. The Chatahoochee River is about 1/2 mile away and Cumberland Mall is about 1.5 miles away. The Atlanta Braves Suntrust Stadium is about 1.75 miles away. Overall, great central access and easy access to 75!



The 1Br/1Ba condo (820 square feet) is on the third floor and has a nice view of the bricked courtyard and a view of two pools.



The community features the following amenities:



- Concierge Service

- Business Center

- Clubhouse

- Two Outdoor Pools

- Fitness Center

- Covered Parking

- Gated Parking Lot / One Reserved Space

- Controlled Building Access

- Outdoor Gas Grills

- Koi Ponds

- Secluded Picnic / Sitting Areas

- High Speed WiFi Access

No Pets Allowed



