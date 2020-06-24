2308 DEFOORS FERRY Road NW

Amenities

Gorgeous home in Morris Brandon school district. New Brazilian Teak natural hardwoods throughout the main level. Freshly painted entire home. Completely remodeled Kitchen and updated bathrooms. Relax in your Master suite that features a fireplace & custom closet design. Oversized frameless shower & soaking tub in huge master bathroom. Large screen porch is perfect for summer nights to entertain. New roof & premium exterior paint. Short ride to Midtown, Buckhead & Airport. Home available FURNISHED for $3200.