2298 Strathmore Dr NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Interior will be painted prior to move-in. This high end renovation provides a kitchen to die for and comfortable easy living. The home is tucked away in the charming neighborhood of Lindridge Martin Manor, off Lindbergh between Cheshire Bridge and Piedmont. The formal living room features a fireplace, built-in shelves, hardwood floors and bay windows. Formal dining room also has hardwood floors and bay windows plus a swing door into the kitchen. This professional kitchen offers all the high end appliances needed for today's ambitious cooks. Carrara marble countertops, stainless steel gas stove and vent hood, stainless steel refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave oven. Lots of cabinets and countertops for storage and workspace. This open kitchen looks out over the den which is perfect for entertaining. And also features a cozy breakfast nook at the other end of the kitchen. The carpeted master bedroom is just off the den and features a vaulted ceiling with contrasting beams and has access to the backyard. The second bedroom features hardwood floors, a built in storage unit and french doors to the screened back porch. The hall bath has period tile floors and carrara marble vanity top. Fenced backyard with patio, deck and grill - perfect for entertaining. Famous Kitty Palace - in screened porch for your use. Walk to neighborhood park. One car garage. Stackable washer/dryer. Pets allowed with $350 pet fee/deposit.