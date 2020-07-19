All apartments in Atlanta
2298 Strathmore Dr NE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

2298 Strathmore Dr NE

2298 Strathmore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2298 Strathmore Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Interior will be painted prior to move-in. This high end renovation provides a kitchen to die for and comfortable easy living. The home is tucked away in the charming neighborhood of Lindridge Martin Manor, off Lindbergh between Cheshire Bridge and Piedmont. The formal living room features a fireplace, built-in shelves, hardwood floors and bay windows. Formal dining room also has hardwood floors and bay windows plus a swing door into the kitchen. This professional kitchen offers all the high end appliances needed for today's ambitious cooks. Carrara marble countertops, stainless steel gas stove and vent hood, stainless steel refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave oven. Lots of cabinets and countertops for storage and workspace. This open kitchen looks out over the den which is perfect for entertaining. And also features a cozy breakfast nook at the other end of the kitchen. The carpeted master bedroom is just off the den and features a vaulted ceiling with contrasting beams and has access to the backyard. The second bedroom features hardwood floors, a built in storage unit and french doors to the screened back porch. The hall bath has period tile floors and carrara marble vanity top. Fenced backyard with patio, deck and grill - perfect for entertaining. Famous Kitty Palace - in screened porch for your use. Walk to neighborhood park. One car garage. Stackable washer/dryer. Pets allowed with $350 pet fee/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE have any available units?
2298 Strathmore Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE have?
Some of 2298 Strathmore Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2298 Strathmore Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2298 Strathmore Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 Strathmore Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2298 Strathmore Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2298 Strathmore Dr NE offers parking.
Does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2298 Strathmore Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2298 Strathmore Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2298 Strathmore Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 Strathmore Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2298 Strathmore Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
