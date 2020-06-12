All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

228 E Wesley Road

228 East Wesley Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

228 East Wesley Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GREAT IN TOWN LOCATION RIGHT NEXT TO THE DESIRABLE GARDEN HILLS POOL AND THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL. CHARMING WHITE PAINTED BRICK BUNGALOW SITS 6 HOUSES UP FROM THE POOL IN THE HEART OF GARDEN HILLS. VERY PRISTINE HOME LOOKING FOR A GREAT TENANT. THE HOUSE COMES WITH WEEKLY GARDEN SERVICE SO IT ALWAYS LOOKS PULLED TOGETHER. LARGE MASTER AREA ON THE SECOND FLOOR. 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW AND IS NOT ON LOCKBOX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 E Wesley Road have any available units?
228 E Wesley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 E Wesley Road have?
Some of 228 E Wesley Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 E Wesley Road currently offering any rent specials?
228 E Wesley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 E Wesley Road pet-friendly?
No, 228 E Wesley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 228 E Wesley Road offer parking?
Yes, 228 E Wesley Road offers parking.
Does 228 E Wesley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 E Wesley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 E Wesley Road have a pool?
Yes, 228 E Wesley Road has a pool.
Does 228 E Wesley Road have accessible units?
No, 228 E Wesley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 228 E Wesley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 E Wesley Road has units with dishwashers.
