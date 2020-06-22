2260 Lavista Square NE

Amenities
Location...location...location! Gorgeous Atlanta townhome in a secure gated community with an exceptional location. Open floor plan, beautiful chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite countertops with a kitchen island open to the family room, perfect for entertaining your guests. Oversized master includes walking closet and large master bath. This community offer laps & lounge swimming pool, outside fireplace, 24-hrs state-of-the art fitness center, internet cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Easy access to restaurants, shoppings and dinings and interstate.