2260 Lavista Square NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym parking pool internet access

Location...location...location! Gorgeous Atlanta townhome in a secure gated community with an exceptional location. Open floor plan, beautiful chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite countertops with a kitchen island open to the family room, perfect for entertaining your guests. Oversized master includes walking closet and large master bath. This community offer laps & lounge swimming pool, outside fireplace, 24-hrs state-of-the art fitness center, internet cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Easy access to restaurants, shoppings and dinings and interstate.