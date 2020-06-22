All apartments in Atlanta
2260 Lavista Square NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2260 Lavista Square NE

2260 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Lavista Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Location...location...location! Gorgeous Atlanta townhome in a secure gated community with an exceptional location. Open floor plan, beautiful chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite countertops with a kitchen island open to the family room, perfect for entertaining your guests. Oversized master includes walking closet and large master bath. This community offer laps & lounge swimming pool, outside fireplace, 24-hrs state-of-the art fitness center, internet cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Easy access to restaurants, shoppings and dinings and interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Lavista Square NE have any available units?
2260 Lavista Square NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 Lavista Square NE have?
Some of 2260 Lavista Square NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Lavista Square NE currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Lavista Square NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Lavista Square NE pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Lavista Square NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2260 Lavista Square NE offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Square NE does offer parking.
Does 2260 Lavista Square NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Lavista Square NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Lavista Square NE have a pool?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Square NE has a pool.
Does 2260 Lavista Square NE have accessible units?
No, 2260 Lavista Square NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Lavista Square NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Lavista Square NE has units with dishwashers.
